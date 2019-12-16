Up To $1.6M Deal Over Chipotle Data Breach Gets Judge's OK

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 10:04 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge on Monday approved a class action settlement that will result in a payout that could total up to $1.6 million over a 2017 Chipotle data breach that exposed customer names and payment card numbers to hackers, saying the terms are fair and reasonable. U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello said in her order granting the plaintiffs' unopposed motion for final approval that the settlement making class members eligible for out-of-pocket reimbursement of up to $250 is adequate and that the value of immediate recovery in the case outweighs "the mere possibility" of future relief after long and...

