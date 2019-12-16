Another Top Trump Spectrum Policy Adviser Resigns

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 7:58 PM EST) -- A key Trump administration telecom policy adviser announced Monday that she's stepping down from her post as acting head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, just months after taking up the mantle from her embattled predecessor. Diane Rinaldo, who's role as interim chief of the NTIA made her the White House's principal adviser on telecom and spectrum policy, took on the role in May after the sudden resignation of former agency chief David Redl. Redl stepped down amid rumors that he'd been put in an untenable position between accommodating the government's desire to keep as many spectrum rights as possible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS