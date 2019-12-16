Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wis. Towns Say They're Caught In Middle Of Tribes' Tax Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 7:28 PM EST) -- Six Wisconsin municipalities again urged a federal court on Monday to dismiss them from a dispute between Chippewa tribes and the state over taxes on tribal lands, saying that municipalities do not help create state rules governing property taxes.

Replying to a motion by the tribes opposing the municipalities’ request to exit the suit, the municipalities of Ashland, Hayward, Sanborn, White River, Gingles and Bass Lake and their assessors again argued that the cities and towns followed the state's rules determining what property is taxable and whether to tax reservation lands.

"The tribes' arguments do not negate the fact that the towns...

