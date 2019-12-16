Mass. Fishers To Pay $1M Pollution Fine After Guilty Plea

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 9:28 PM EST) -- Two fishing companies on Monday pled guilty in Massachusetts federal court to dumping oily bilge water into a river and a harbor in southeastern Massachusetts and were sentenced to pay a combined $1 million fine and serve five years of probation. Sea Harvest Inc., which operated the fishing vessels Enterprise and Pacific Capes, and the vessels' owner, Fishing Vessel Enterprises Inc., admitted to violating the Clean Water Act's prohibitions on negligent discharges. In addition to the fine and probation, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement that the companies will be required to implement an environmental compliance plan "at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS