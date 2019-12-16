​​​​​​​'Patently Frivolous' Appeal Brief Gets Atty 7th Circ. Sanctions

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 10:16 PM EST) -- A panel of Seventh Circuit judges held Monday that an attorney who submitted an "incoherent" appellate brief with “utterly baseless factual assertions” should be sanctioned and ordered to pay attorney fees for consuming judicial resources in a discrimination suit levied by a former Mars warehouse worker. Jordan T. Hoffmann violated several requirements of the Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure in his brief, which he admitted allowing his client to write and submit on his behalf, according to the order issued by the panel. Although Hoffman accepted responsibility, the panel wrote that “judicial resources were needlessly consumed, and the defendants were put...

