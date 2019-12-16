Boeing To Halt 737 Max Production Amid Ongoing FAA Review

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 7:37 PM EST) -- Boeing said Monday it will pause production of its 737 Max in January, marking a major blow to the American aerospace giant as it confronts widespread legal and regulatory fallout from two fatal crashes that prompted an unprecedented global grounding of the aircraft. Production of the 737 Max at Boeing’s Renton, Washington, factory will be suspended next month and affected employees will continue other 737-related work or be temporarily assigned to other teams in Puget Sound, Boeing said. No layoffs or furloughs are expected at this time, the company added. “We believe this decision is least disruptive to maintaining long-term production...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS