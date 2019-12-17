Verizon Can't Force Miss. County To OK Phone Tower

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- A Mississippi county scored a victory when a federal judge upheld its decision to deny Verizon a permit to build a cellphone tower, stating that the telecom company did not provide any evidence that there was a significant gap in coverage. U.S. District Judge Michael Mills on Monday agreed with the finding of Desoto County, Mississippi, that there was no coverage gap in the area where Verizon sought to build its cell tower. Judge Mills also noted that the county’s residents testified at a hearing that the coverage was acceptable and that they did not see any need for a new...

