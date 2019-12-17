Fla. Nightclub Aims To Revive Beach Ball Injury Coverage Row

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:32 PM EST) -- The owners of a Florida nightclub are urging the Eleventh Circuit to reverse a lower court's finding that its insurer does not have to defend it against a patron's claim that he was injured by an oversized beach ball during a party. In their opening brief before the appeals court Monday, club owners Hub City Enterprises Inc. and Wall St. Enterprises of Orlando Inc. argued that the trial judge ignored key facts when he concluded that the injurious inflatable fell under an “amusement device” exclusion in the club's commercial general liability policy with Princeton Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Co. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS