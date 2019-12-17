US Bank Says $29M Tribal Bond Fraud Not Its Problem

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 8:46 PM EST) -- A group of pension plans is going after U.S. Bank's "deep pocket" to recover roughly $29 million lost to a fraudulent tribal bond scheme, but the bank shouldn't be held responsible for the losses, it told a South Dakota federal court. The charges of negligence and breach of contract against U.S. Bank NA are misdirected, the bank argued Monday in a push for a win in the case. The bank was acting as a trustee and didn't have a legal duty to the pension funds outside of those trustee agreements, the bank said. "Plaintiffs are looking in the wrong place for...

