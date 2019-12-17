Fifth Third Bank Slams Class Cert. Bid In Call Recording Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:01 PM EST) -- Fifth Third Bank and a payment processor are fighting a class certification bid by a group of businesses that claim they were illegally subjected to secretly recorded telemarketing calls, saying the customers have questions that are too individualized to be answered on a class-wide basis. Recordings that have been produced pursuant to subpoenas in the California businesses’ lawsuit reveal that each call contains issues “that can only be determined by listening to each recording,” the bank, credit card processor Vantiv Inc. and its subsidiary, National Processing Co., told an Illinois federal court Monday. Since the businesses’ claims can’t be resolved by...

