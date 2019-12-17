House Lawmakers Reach Deal To Renew Expired Tax Breaks

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 8:19 AM EST) -- House lawmakers reached an agreement early Tuesday on a year-end tax package that renews expired incentives for businesses and individuals as part of legislation to avert a federal government shutdown. The tax extender legislation would be considered as an amendment to the government funding bill, which must pass Congress by Friday. (AP) The tax legislation, which is the product of intense negotiations between congressional leaders and the White House over the weekend, includes an extension through 2020 to the group of tax provisions commonly known as tax extenders and provides tax relief in the wake of natural disasters. House Majority Leader...

