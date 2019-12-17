House Lawmakers Approve Deal To Renew Expired Tax Breaks

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 8:19 AM EST) -- House lawmakers voted Tuesday in favor of a year-end tax package that renews expired incentives for businesses and individuals, repeals health care taxes and includes other policies as part of legislation to avert a federal government shutdown. The tax extender legislation was added as an amendment to the government funding bill, which Congress must pass by Friday to avoid a partial government shutdown. (AP) The House voted 297-120 to approve one-half of the overall spending package that includes the year-end tax deal. The tax legislation, which is the product of intense negotiations between congressional leaders and the White House over the weekend,...

