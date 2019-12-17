Morris Manning Steers Sealy's $909M Industrial Portfolio Sale

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:04 PM EST) -- Morris Manning & Martin LLP represented Sealy Strategic Equity Partners in connection with its $908.5 million sale of an industrial property portfolio to private equity shop DRA Advisors, a matter Sealy Strategic Equity announced on Tuesday. The portfolio includes 106 buildings and has a total of 16.3 million square feet, which represents the majority of Sealy Strategic Equity Partners' industrial property holdings, the company said on Tuesday. The Dallas-based firm bought the properties over a period of several years, starting in late 2012 and ending in late 2018, and the company said the properties are located “in known distribution hubs” in 16...

