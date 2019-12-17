Trenk DiPasquale's $6M Deal OK'd In Agency Malpractice Suit

Law360, Newark (December 17, 2019, 4:32 PM EST) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge on Tuesday signed off on a $6 million settlement between a defunct Newark water agency and the former Trenk DiPasquale Della Fera & Sodono PC and two ex-firm attorneys over claims they enabled corruption at the organization, saying the deal "couldn't be more reasonable" and "more hard-fought." During a hearing in Newark, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Vincent F. Papalia said he approved with "no hesitation" the Newark Watershed Conservation and Development Corp.'s proposed agreement with Trenk DiPasquale and attorneys Elnardo J. Webster II and Jodi M. Luciani. "If there's ever a settlement that needs to be approved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS