Calif. Says Nationwide's PTO Suit Based On 'Hypotheticals'

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 3:39 PM EST) -- California's labor commissioner has urged an Ohio federal judge to toss a Nationwide Mutual Insurance benefits plan's suit claiming the agency violated federal benefits law by promising to scrap a consent decree that exempts the company's paid time-off plan from California labor laws, saying the suit rests on "hypotheticals." Lilia Garcia-Brower, the commissioner of California's Labor Workforce Development Agency, told a federal judge Monday that Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.'s benefits administrative committee is improperly asking the court to block the agency from terminating the 11-year-old consent decree because it hasn't indicated that it has any intention to dissolve it. Nationwide's benefits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS