NY Greenlights Wind Farm Town Tried To Ban

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 3:58 PM EST) -- New York state electric facility siting officials approved the construction of a Calpine Corp. wind farm in Broome County on Monday, overriding a ban enacted by the town where the project will be located. The New York State Board of Electric Generation Siting and the Environment issued a construction certificate for the 127-megawatt Bluestone Wind farm, calling it a key project to help the Empire State achieve its long-term clean energy and decarbonization goals. In doing so, the Siting Board waived the project's compliance with a law enacted by the town of Sanford, New York, that postponed its approval of the...

