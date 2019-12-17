Fed. Circ. Told Arthrex Should Apply To All Pending Appeals

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 7:29 PM EST) -- Customedia Technologies LLC told the full Federal Circuit on Tuesday that the court’s decision in Arthrex was too narrow and that it’s entitled to have a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating claims in a digital management systems patent vacated and remanded. In Arthrex, the court ruled that the appointment of PTAB judges flouts the Constitution’s appointments clause. To fix the defect, the court struck down a part of the Patent Act that made it difficult for PTAB judges to be fired and remanded the case to a new panel of judges that would be properly appointed, but it said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS