EpiPen Buyers Seek Class Status In ERISA Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 4:17 PM EST) -- A proposed class of EpiPen buyers is asking a Minnesota federal judge for certification in their suit accusing Express Scripts, CVS Health and other pharmacy benefit managers of violating ERISA by causing plan participants to overpay for the drug. In a Monday motion, the buyers asked the court to certify a class for each of the four pharmacy benefit managers in the suit — Express Scripts Holding Co., CVS Health Corp., Prime Therapeutics LLC and Optum Inc. The proposed classes in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case meet the conditions for certification outlined in Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS