Fla. Attorney Sent To Ethics Class For Badmouthing Judges

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 2:30 PM EST) -- A Gainesville, Florida, attorney who made “baseless and reckless” accusations about two judges, including implying possible illegal conduct by one, was suspended Monday by the Florida Supreme Court and ordered to take ethics classes. The high court disagreed with a referee’s recommendation for a public reprimand and issued a 15-day suspension for solo practitioner Beverly R. McCallum for statements she made about Circuit Judges Robert W. Hodges and Willard Pope in a letter to the chief judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit. The Supreme Court also ordered the 49-year-old former assistant U.S. attorney to attend The Florida Bar’s ethics school at...

