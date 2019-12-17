Immunity Can't Shield Haynes And Boone In Patent Deal Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 8:24 PM EST) -- Haynes and Boone LLP isn't protected by attorney immunity from fraud claims in a suit alleging the firm made misrepresentations to sell design patents, a Texas appellate court ruled, reviving a malpractice case against the firm. The Fourteenth Court of Appeals said attorney immunity does not apply to transactional work, but only to litigation-related situations. Reversing a trial court, the appellate panel said Haynes and Boone and former partner Arthur L. Howard — who represented Bernardo Group LLC in the company's sale to NTFD LLC in 2011 — can't use the attorney immunity doctrine to end a suit claiming they made misrepresentations about the...

