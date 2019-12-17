Pittsburgh Sets March Start For Paid Sick Leave Law

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:05 PM EST) -- After winning the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s blessing for the mandate earlier this year, the city of Pittsburgh announced on Monday that a controversial law requiring employers to provide their workers with paid sick leave would take effect in March. Guidance released by the city’s law department said that accrual of sick time would begin on March 15 following a protracted legal battle that came to an end in July as Pennsylvania’s highest court ruled that the measure was not preempted by a state law limiting the ability of local governments to impose mandates on businesses. "This law protects both the public...

