Ex-De Niro Aide Wants To Strike Claim She Binged 'Friends'

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 8:26 PM EST) -- A woman accusing Robert De Niro of underpaying and demeaning her because of her gender on Monday asked a New York state court to pause his separate fraud suit and strike a claim “designed to grab headlines” that she binged dozens of episodes of “Friends” on company time. Chase Robinson claims the August lawsuit filed against her was simply retaliatory and a preemptive strike after De Niro and his company, Canal Productions Inc., learned she was planning her own federal suit. Canal’s suit alleges that Robinson stole millions through improper use of the company’s credit card and other accounts,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS