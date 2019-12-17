Pa. Justices Say Defunct Insurer Can Face Coverage Claim

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 3:42 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday revived a Boston-based construction company’s bid to recoup nearly $1 million worth of coverage from a defunct insurer after being targeted with claims of faulty workmanship on several buildings erected for the University of Connecticut. While the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court had ruled that a settlement agreement to end the university’s legal claims unambiguously barred Suffolk Construction Co. from pursuing indemnification from Reliance Insurance Co., the justices said in a 6-1 ruling Tuesday that the deal was sufficiently vague to require consideration of outside evidence of the parties’ intent. “We disagree with the Commonwealth Court’s determination...

