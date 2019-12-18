Robins Kaplan To Lead Hard Disk Buyers In Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 8:49 PM EST) -- Robins Kaplan LLP will represent a proposed class of hard disk drive users in multidistrict litigation accusing Japanese manufacturers TDK and NHK of illegally conspiring to fix the prices of suspension assemblies used in the devices. The firm said Tuesday it was named co-lead counsel of a group of indirect purchasers who filed suit after a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into suspension units, which are a part of the drives. "We look forward to pursuing relief on behalf of the consumers who we allege were forced to pay higher prices as a result of the defendants' alleged...

