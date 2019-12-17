10th Circ. Revives Medical Pot Inmate's Prison Challenge

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:20 PM EST) -- A California medical marijuana operator serving a 10-year prison term will have another shot at release after a divided Tenth Circuit panel found his claim that Congress has blocked the government from enforcing his sentence was prematurely dismissed. The majority ruled Monday that Aaron Sandusky’s 2018 habeas petition challenges the execution of his sentence rather than the underlying convictions itself. He can therefore proceed in Colorado federal court despite being convicted in California, the majority found, reversing a lower court’s dismissal of the case on jurisdictional grounds. “Considered together, these allegations quite clearly challenge the execution of Sandusky’s sentence, rather than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS