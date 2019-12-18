AT&T’s U-Verse Steps On Streaming Patent, Suit Says

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- A Hawaiian patent holding company that calls itself an “early player” in the development of video on demand technology has accused AT&T of copying patented tech with its “U-Verse” streaming platform. Broadband iTV Inc. said Tuesday in Texas federal court that four of its patents detailing methods of delivering video content to mobile and cable box users were violated by AT&T because the telecom giant had developed its own platform using the same type of technology. BBiTV's 51-page complaint showed a number of images breaking down the inner workings of the system, highlighting different features it says are identical to the ones listed...

