Fusion Connect Nears Ch. 11 Exit As Plan Is Approved

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 4:42 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday confirmed cloud computing company Fusion Connect Inc.'s Chapter 11 plan, clearing the company to hand over ownership to its secured lenders and possibly emerge from bankruptcy by the end of the month. Counsel for Fusion told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein at Tuesday's hearing that the debt-for-equity plan that will trim $400 million from the company's liabilities was "fully consensual" with approval from both secured and unsecured creditor groups. "We should have brought confetti to court. We are all delighted," said Adam Shpeen of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, a counsel for the first-lien lenders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS