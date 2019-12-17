AIG Unit Must Cover McGraw-Hill's Copyright Suit Costs

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 8:02 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court ruled Tuesday that an AIG unit must help cover McGraw-Hill Education Inc.’s costs to defend and settle a slew of copyright infringement suits alleging the book publisher has misused photos in its publications. A panel of the state Appellate Division’s First Department flipped a January decision by Judge Barry Ostrager and found that McGraw-Hill is entitled to coverage under a series of multimedia liability insurance policies that it purchased from AIG subsidiary Illinois National Insurance Co. Illinois National had denied coverage on multiple grounds. For one, it invoked the so-called fortuity doctrine, which precludes coverage...

