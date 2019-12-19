Sens. OK 12 New Judges, Including 2 First Picked By Obama

Law360, Washington (December 19, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- Senators on Thursday confirmed a dozen district judges, including two first nominated during Barack Obama's presidency, in a year-end push that drew substantial bipartisan support for all but one nominee as President Donald Trump reached his 185th judicial appointee. The new appointees include three each for New York and Pennsylvania, two for Oklahoma and one each for Florida, Michigan, New Mexico and North Dakota. All of them won the American Bar Association's top rating of "well-qualified." Several were confirmed on voice votes, meaning individual votes were not recorded and there was not significant opposition. The sole party-line confirmation is listed first....

