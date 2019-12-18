UPenn Says Justices' Input 'Urgently Needed' In ERISA Case

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 1:59 PM EST) -- The University of Pennsylvania is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to wade into a proposed ERISA class action challenging the school’s management of its retirement plan, arguing that a Third Circuit ruling reviving the case “sows enormous confusion for plan fiduciaries.” Penn said in its petition Monday that a split Third Circuit erred in finding that a pleading standard established by the high court in Bell Atlantic Corp. v. Twombly — an antitrust case — didn’t apply to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against the university. In its 2-1 decision, the appeals court wrongly held that the Penn workers’...

