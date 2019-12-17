SC Counties Close Out 911 Fee Suit Against CenturyLink

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:05 PM EST) -- CenturyLink has inked a deal that will allow it to walk away from a pair of suits that accused it and more than a dozen other phone service providers of stiffing two South Carolina counties by undercharging business customers for 911 fees. Three other companies aside from CenturyLink also “resolved their differences” with the counties of Charleston and Richland and asked a South Carolina judge Tuesday to bless their joint motion to dismiss without mentioning the terms of their settlement. The suit from Charleston County originally took aim at more than a dozen service providers, but settlements have been trickling in...

