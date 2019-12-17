10th Circ. Backs IHOP's Win In Christian Waitress's Bias Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 7:45 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit Tuesday backed the nixing of a white Christian waitress's race, religion, and sex bias suit against an IHOP run by a Muslim manager, ruling that the woman failed to back up her argument that the lower court relied on bogus evidence. In an unpublished, unanimous decision written by U.S. Circuit Judge Gregory A. Phillips, the panel affirmed a Kansas federal judge’s decision to toss Emori Dodson’s suit, which alleged that Adham Saleh, the manager of franchisee Flying Dove Inc.’s IHOP, cut her hours and then fired her for discriminatory reasons. “Dodson’s argument of error consists of three paragraphs...

