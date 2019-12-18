Yankees Tattoo Nixes Ex-Gang Member's Removal At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 9:09 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has upended a Board of Immigration Appeals' denial of a convicted felon's bid to avoid deportation to his native El Salvador over fears he would be harmed there as a former MS-13 member, saying in a precedential opinion that the agency ignored evidence regarding his New York Yankees tattoo. An appellate panel on Tuesday overturned a BIA decision that affirmed an immigration judge's denial of Nelson Quinteros' claim under the Convention Against Torture, finding that the agency was wrong to reject his assertion that the tattoo would identify him as a former gang member if he returned to...

