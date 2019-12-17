Miami-Dade OKs $852M Plan For New Courthouse

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 8:33 PM EST) -- Miami-Dade County commissioners signed off Tuesday on an $852 million deal for a new civil courthouse in downtown Miami that will be the first public-private partnership for a county building and will allow the developer to operate the building for 30 years. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the deal in which the county will pay developer Plenary Justice Miami LLC approximately $25 million per year for 30 years once the construction project, estimated to cost $267 million, is complete. The new courthouse will be built on a site down the street from the current courthouse on a county-owned lot. It...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS