Spy Court Tells FBI To Explain Itself After OIG Report

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 8:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court told the FBI in a rare public order Tuesday to explain its efforts to ensure its surveillance applications are accurate, following a recent watchdog report criticizing errors in agents’ efforts to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Given the findings in the Office of Inspector General’s report, the FBI needs to tell the court what it has done, and plans to do, to ensure the statement of facts that accompanies each Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, application is complete and accurately reflects all material information, presiding FISC Judge Rosemary M. Collyer said in...

