DOL Rule Clears Up Overtime Math Exclusions For Employers

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 5:31 PM EST) -- This past spring, the U.S. Department of Labor proposed a rule that would update the regulations governing what forms of compensation are included and excluded from the calculation of overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act. After analyzing public comments about these proposed regulations, on Dec. 16, the DOL published final regulations updating what forms of remuneration are used to calculate overtime compensation.[1] The final regulations are substantially similar to the proposed regulations and will go into effect on Jan. 15, 2020. Understanding an employee’s regular rate of pay is crucial to accurately calculating overtime rates and thus paying employees correctly....

