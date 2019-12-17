Intel Expands Parental, Family Leave For Workers In U.S.

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:47 PM EST) -- Come January, Intel Corp. employees in the U.S. will be able to take up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave and eight weeks of paid family leave to care for a seriously ill family member, the company announced Tuesday. The statement said that the company will offer new parents a reintegration program in addition to upping its bonding leave from eight weeks to 12 weeks. Employees who opt in to the system will be able to work a reduced schedule for up to four weeks without taking a cut in pay and will also receive a free gift from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS