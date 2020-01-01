Securities Litigation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- In 2020, securities attorneys will be following a U.S. Supreme Court case that will decide the scope of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's disgorgement powers and an appeal before the Second Circuit concerning price maintenance theory. Attorneys are also eyeing whether federal courts will begin to more aggressively curb mootness fees in litigation stemming from mergers and are watching a Fifth Circuit case over the constitutionality of removing the SEC's administrative law judges from their posts in a follow-up to the Lucia ruling. Here, Law360 looks at four key securities cases for the coming year. Taking on the SEC's Disgorgement...

