FTC Challenges Illumina's $1B DNA Sequencing Buy

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 5:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission launched a merger challenge Tuesday accusing Illumina of trying to "unlawfully maintain" a monopoly over next-generation DNA sequencing systems in the U.S., saying the company is seeking to eliminate “a nascent competitive threat” through its proposed $1.2 billion purchase of Pacific Biosciences. The FTC voted to challenge Illumina’s purchase of Pacific Biosciences and gave agency staff permission to seek to delay the merger in court. Above, a technician uses an Illumina DNA sequencing machine. (Getty) The FTC's 5-0 vote to challenge the merger in an administrative trial scheduled for August comes nearly two months after British antitrust...

