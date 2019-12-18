CIT Backs Commerce On Taiwanese Steel Nail Imports Duty

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 4:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade rejected a challenge to an anti-dumping duty on Taiwanese steel nail imports, ruling that a profits adjustment should have been disputed with the U.S. Department of Commerce first. CIT Judge Mark A. Barnett said in an opinion Tuesday that Tawainese steel nail producer Unicatch Industrial Co. Ltd. and U.S. steel nail importer TC International Inc. can't challenge Commerce's failure to account for profits and losses of another Taiwanese company's subsidiaries in its calculation of Unicatch's profit ratio in court, even though the company already disputed the ratio with Commerce. When Unicatch previously challenged the profit...

