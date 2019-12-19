Food Biz Should Get $2.1M From Shipping Co., Judge Says

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 1:58 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal judge has ruled that the Swiss arm of agribusiness giant Bunge Ltd. should be able to collect a $2.1 million award against a Singaporean shipping company that never paid to use ships that it hired. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman recommended compelling Pacific Gulf Shipping (Singapore) Pte Ltd. to pay out daily hire fees, among other charges, related to an agreement Pacific Gulf signed to charter Bunge's M/V Suprastar for a journey to Bangladesh. The judge also advised that the company’s purported alter ego, Marshall Islands-based Pacific Gulf Shipping Co. Ltd., be named in the ruling. “PGS-S and...

