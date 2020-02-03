Media & Entertainment Group Of The Year: Davis Wright

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 1:36 PM EST) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP successfully represented BuzzFeed as it beat back defamation claims by a Russian tech executive concerning the publication of a dossier alleging ties between Russia and Donald Trump's campaign, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2019 Media & Entertainment Groups of the Year. A Florida federal judge determined in December 2018 that the online publication had met its burden under the fair reporting privilege — which offers protection to journalists covering official proceedings — of demonstrating that the dossier by British intelligence officer Christopher Steele alleging Russian interference in the 2016 election qualified as an...

