Chancellor Vexed By DuPont, Chemours Spinoff 'Chaos Derby'

Law360, Georgetown, Del. (December 18, 2019, 5:31 PM EST) -- DowDupont Inc. and spun-off former affiliate Chemours Corp. traded dire warnings Wednesday about the stakes of a Chancery Court suit seeking to block DuPont's arbitration demands over a multibillion-dollar environmental cleanup tab that Chemours claims was low-balled at the time of the spinoff. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III at one point dubbed the arguments a "chaos derby" after an attorney for DuPont said Chemours was required to arbitrate any dispute for a deal, and preventing that would create a "complete morass" in spinoff law. In return, an attorney for Chemours said enforcement of the arbitration demand would create a "Wild West" in which...

