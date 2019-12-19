Navajo Nation Inks Deal To Create Managed Health Care Group

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 6:48 PM EST) -- The Navajo Nation has agreed to a joint venture with Molina Healthcare Inc. in a deal that will make it one of the first Native American tribes to create its own managed health care group, the company said Thursday. The Naat'aanii Development Corp., a business arm of the Navajo Nation, will contract with Molina to develop a managed health care entity under New Mexico’s Medicaid program, according to the company. The Navajo Nation’s Indian managed care entity is expected to launch in the first half of 2020, Molina said. Navajo Nation Council Delegate Daniel Tso, chairman of the tribe’s health, education...

