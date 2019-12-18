Societe Generale Lends $65M For Boston Office Property

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 1:53 PM EST) -- Societe Generale has provided $64.6 million in financing to a joint venture of H.N. Gorin and Artemis Real Estate Partners for an office building in Boston’s North Station neighborhood that's home to multiple health care organizations, according to an announcement on Wednesday from borrower-side broker Jones Lang LaSalle. The loan is for 101 Merrimac St., which has 159,273 square feet across 10 stories. The Haymarket T station is just east of the property and North Station is nearby, to the north. The loan is at a floating rate of interest, terms of which Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. did not disclose in...

