Manafort's NY State Mortgage Fraud Case Dismissed

Law360, New York (December 18, 2019, 10:54 AM EST) -- A New York judge on Wednesday dismissed a criminal mortgage fraud case against Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman who is already serving prison time on federal charges, citing double jeopardy grounds. At a morning hearing in Manhattan, New York Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley threw out the indictment, which charged Manafort with residential mortgage fraud, attempted residential mortgage fraud, scheme to defraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records. Manafort, 70, who was not in court due to medical reasons, is currently serving a 7½ year federal prison term for two separate convictions: in Washington, D.C., for obstruction and unsanctioned...

