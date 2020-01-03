Fiduciary Duty Considerations For Boards Of Cos. Using AI

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 3:44 PM EST) -- In an era of rapid development and deployment of artificial intelligence technologies, we stand witness to new, reactive regulation of key elements of these technologies, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act, or CCPA, effective this month. This comes in parallel with assertions by many corporate leaders that the proper focus of corporate purpose is the interests of employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and society in general, rather than sole primacy of current shareholder interests.[1] Companies’ increasingly omnipresent use of AI technologies[2] as part of a product or service offering, or as a means to optimize operations, has correspondingly increased AI’s importance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS