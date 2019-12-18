Ex-Sirius Host Accuses PGA Of Sabotaging Golf Radio Show

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 3:58 PM EST) -- A former SiriusXM radio host and swing coach for famed golfer Tiger Woods sued the PGA Tour on Wednesday, saying the organization forced Sirius to cancel his radio show as part of an ongoing campaign to discredit him to protect Woods' image. Hank Haney, who hosted "Hank Haney Golf Radio" on SiriusXM, told a Florida federal court that PGA Tour Inc. has been interfering with his business for years in retaliation for his book, "The Big Miss," in which he wrote about his time as Woods' coach. After Haney made comments about the U.S. Women's Open that resulted in some backlash,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS