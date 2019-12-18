Trade Group Urges Justices To Avoid Ark. Benefits Law Fight

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 6:07 PM EST) -- The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association has blasted the federal government's recommendation that the U.S. Supreme Court review the trade association’s win at the Eighth Circuit, which found that ERISA trumped an Arkansas law regulating pharmacy benefit managers. In its brief Tuesday, PCMA told the justices that the government wrongly asserted that the Eighth Circuit made a mistake in holding that the law, Act 900, was preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The law was “squarely at odds” with the goal of ERISA’s preemption clause — maintaining a “nationally uniform administration of employee benefit plans,” according to the pharmacy benefit...

