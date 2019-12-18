11th Circ. Revives Suit Over Secret Recording Of Fla. Doc

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 5:18 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday revived a Florida doctor's suit accusing a woman of unlawfully recording their conversation about the woman's daughter's death, which was later used by the state to revoke the doctor's license, saying there are disputes about whether he had an expectation of privacy. The unpublished, per curiam opinion held that a lower court decision granting summary judgment for Martha Sofronsky and against Dr. Kenneth Woliner should be reversed and remanded for proceedings consistent with the panel's opinion. The panel said jurors could conclude that Sofronsky's recording was unlawful. "In sum, given the location, purpose, and nature of...

